A man robbed US Bank on Cave Mill Road Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect.
The Bowling Green Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the suspect is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall black male of medium build who wore a brown and white flannel shirt.
Still images from the bank's surveillance camera also show him wearing a black baseball cap and a black face covering.
The robber left the scene in a four-door sedan behind Greenwood Mall traveling toward Campbell Lane, according to BGPD.
Anyone with information may contact BGPD at 270-393-4000.