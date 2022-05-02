City police combed through neighborhoods and asked for help from the public to solve a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
Willie J. Bays, 44, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after being found by police at a building at 19 E. 13th Ave. near the railroad tracks.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called to the location at 5:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of shots fired at the address.
Bays was located with multiple gunshot wounds inside a small stone building next to the railroad and just off Adams Street.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on Bays that were unsuccessful.
Police named Bays as the gunshot victim Monday.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Sunday that police did not immediately have a suspect and were in the process of determining the number of shots fired.
Detectives had started efforts to locate witnesses Sunday evening and gather possible evidence from any nearby video surveillance cameras.
On Monday afternoon, Ward said the investigation was ongoing. Officers collected evidence from inside the building and detectives are continuing to look for information that could help develop a suspect, Ward said.
“Detectives are out scouring neighborhoods, trying to find any cameras that might have footage, just trying to track and trace and see if anyone has any information,” Ward said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the BGPD at 270-393-4000.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.