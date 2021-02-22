A man accused of killing a Rockfield father and critically wounding his son told police he went to the property to retrieve a gun that had been taken from him, according to a detective’s testimony.
A grand jury will take up the case against Daniel Moore, 35, of Greensburg, who is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Russell Heard, 75, who was shot Feb. 14 outside his home at 995 Galloways Mill Road in Rockfield.
Heard’s son, Bradley E. Heard, 35, of Rockfield, was shot multiple times during the altercation.
Kentucky State Police Detective Courtney Milam testified at a preliminary hearing Friday in Warren District Court that police were called about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to the Galloways Mill Road address regarding a shooting.
The caller, Troy Jones, reported that multiple people came to his camper on the Heards’ property and asked where Bradley Heard was located.
Jones told police he saw Moore go toward Russell Heard’s house and saw him pull out a gun and hold it in front of his waist, Milam testified.
Nathan McKinney, who Milam said was a friend of Moore’s who traveled to the property in a separate vehicle, told police Russell Heard came out of the house and met Moore in the driveway, Milam said.
“Moore stated that he went to the property to obtain a gun that had been taken from him,” Milam said.
Russell Heard reportedly attempted to get his son out of the house to resolve the issue, but at some point a verbal argument ensued between Moore and Russell Heard. Bradley Heard then emerged from the residence.
Moore told KSP that Bradley Heard was armed with two knives.
“Bradley came out of the residence charging at (Moore) with a knife in each hand,” Milam said. “(Moore) said he fired a warning shot toward the ground to deter him, but Bradley kept advancing with those knives so he shot Bradley three times.”
Bradley Heard was taken to The Medical Center, where Milam said Friday he remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit, unable to communicate.
Russell Heard was found dead outside the house by KSP, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
“(Moore) stated he did not shoot Russell Heard and Russell was alive on the porch as he was leaving the residence,” Milam said. “However, witnesses on scene stated Moore intentionally shot Russell Heard.”
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a red Ford Ranger with his sister on Russellville Road near Interstate 165 and was taken to The Medical Center for treatment of a knife wound to his shoulder.
Police recovered two hunting knives, one with evidence of blood droplets on the tip, along with five .45-caliber shell casings, a bullet and two fragments from the crime scene.
KSP also took samples from two pools of blood found at the scene, one from the walkway leading to the porch and one on the kitchen floor just inside the house, Milam said.
After being released from the hospital, Moore was taken to Kentucky State Police Post 3 for an interview, where Milam said he was cooperative while giving his statement.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury and kept Moore’s bond at $50,000 cash.
Moore remains in the Warren County Regional Jail.
