A Bowling Green man accused of a recent shooting at Hilltop Club apartment complex had been part of a group of people catcalling the victim's girlfriend just before the shooting, a detective testified Friday.
The criminal case against Jamin Keshean Pewett, 27, was bound over to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Friday before Warren District Court Judge Brent Potter.
Pewett is charged with first-degree assault based on allegations that he shot Christopher Wilkinson, 22, in the leg with a handgun Sunday in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 2426 Thoroughbred Drive.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective Matt Wheat testified Friday that police learned from Wilkinson, who was treated at The Medical Center, that he and his girlfriend had traveled to Hilltop Club immediately after work on the afternoon of the shooting.
After Wilkinson parked his car, he walked to where his girlfriend had parked her vehicle, noticing three males standing at the edge of the parking lot in a nearby breezeway.
Wilkinson reported that he heard the group making comments about and "catcalling" his girlfriend, and when he turned to verbally confront them, a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot, striking Wilkinson, Wheat said.
Wilkinson's girlfriend gave police a similar description of the shooter and said she recognized him an acquaintance from her hometown of Owensboro, Wheat said.
The girlfriend found the alleged shooter's Snapchat account, and police found a Facebook account for Pewett linked to the Snapchat page.
"As we showed her Mr. Pewett's picture on his Facebook profile she stated there was 100 percent, no doubt in her mind that this was the person who shot Mr. Wilkinson," Wheat said.
A video from the Snapchat account showed a person who Wilkinson's girlfriend knew lived in an apartment at Hilltop Club.
Wheat said police made contact with that person, who said he heard a vehicle enter the parking lot about five minutes before hearing gun shots.
The resident went to the balcony and saw Pewett driving a Chevrolet Equinox.
Wheat said police found the Equinox was registered to the mother of two of Pewett's children and located it at another apartment complex, where they spoke with the woman, who said she drove with Pewett to Thoroughbred Drive on the day of the shooting.
Police were unable to recover the firearm and are continuing to search for the other two people who were with the shooter in the parking lot at the time, Wheat said.
The BGPD located Pewett on Monday and arrested him.
"The investigation is ongoing and we anticipate additional charges," Wheat said.
After a request from Pewett's attorney, John Caudill, Warren District Judge Brent Potter reduced Pewett's bond from $25,000 to $15,000.
