A misplaced iPhone created a moment of opportunity for a thief last month, whose actions deprived Kay White of her last tangible connections to her late son.
White left her purse containing the phone in a shopping cart at Lowe's on Sept. 5.
She retraced her steps moments after realizing she left the purse behind, searched fruitlessly in the store parking lot and filed a police report when she did not find her missing valuables.
Soon afterward, White made a widely shared post on social media that pleaded with the thief to return the phone, on which were stored pictures and text messages from her son, William Haynes, an elementary school music and drama teacher in Georgia who was killed in a carjacking in 2016.
In addition to the phone's sentimental value, White also noted in the post that the purse was a Christmas present from her son and his girlfriend.
For all attention the post received, though, White seemed resigned to a life without the precious keepsakes from her son.
"I realized I had been through a whole lot worse than this. ... I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to go ahead and buy a phone and start over,' " White said. "I remember saying to the woman at the register, 'Now that I bought this, mine will probably turn up.' "
As luck would have it, city police did indeed manage to turn up the phone and White's purse, returning the items to her Tuesday.
White attributes the reversal of fortune to dogged work by the Bowling Green Police Department, particularly Detective Matthew Irvin, who led the investigation, and Officer Miranda Rone, who took the initial police report.
"I cannot believe that this turned out this way," White said. "I figured that purse would have hit the dumpster within 30 minutes and the phone would be in a pawn shop."
Haynes dedicated most of his life to playing and teaching music, beginning when he brought home a baritone horn at age 12.
He cultivated a love of marching band and played in several European cities as a freshman in the Bowling Green High School band, was a standout musician at Western Kentucky University, earned a master's degree in music education from Florida State University and directed high school bands in Kentucky and Georgia.
After Haynes' death, White started a memorial fund to purchase instruments for students at Bowling Green and Warren East high schools.
White told the Daily News last month she remembers her son for his wry sense of humor and ability to crack jokes to distract others from their troubles.
Irvin and White kept in touch with each other over the past month, with the detective offering updates in the search for the missing purse.
On Tuesday, Irvin called White with the best news yet – the purse had been returned to the police by the suspected thief.
"If anything kept my spirits up, he did," White said of Irvin. "Anytime there was something positive, he called me."
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the case will be turned over to the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for presentation to a grand jury.
Ward said surveillance footage from Lowe's helped police identify a vehicle that appeared to be related to the theft.
"Really, it was a cooperative effort between a couple of detectives, and Irvin ultimately found the person just by being persistent and looking," Ward said. "Ultimately, a lot of cases that detectives and officers put a lot of work into don't have as favorable an outcome as what this one has, and I think everyone is pleased with how this one turned out."
No one is more pleased than White, who was reunited with her purse, phone and most of the other valuable items in the purse.
White said the phone is missing its SIM card, and a series of text messages Haynes sent during the last days of his life are gone as well, but all the pictures and many other messages remain stored on the phone, which will be put away in a safe place as a cherished memento of her time with Haynes.
"Detective Irvin is a wonder," White said. "I couldn't shut up about how grateful I was. He was like a dog after a bone trying to find an answer to all this and he'd just say, 'Well, that's what we do here, ma'am.' "
