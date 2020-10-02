Three men from Memphis, Tenn., were arrested Thursday in Hart County following a 30-mile pursuit that ended with a crash involving another vehicle.
According to Kentucky State Police, a black Chrysler 300 was observed traveling south on Interstate 65 at a high rate of speed at 6:42 p.m. Thursday.
The Chrysler was found to have been stolen out of Memphis and a traffic stop was attempted, but the car began fleeing around the 93-mile marker, according to KSP.
The pursuit continued south until the 63-mile marker, when the driver of the Chrysler lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an SUV driven by Kenny Trew, 71, of Scottsville.
The three people in the Chrysler attempted to run from the scene, but were caught and taken into custody.
Trew was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he is in stable condition, according to KSP.
The driver of the Chrysler, Rickie D. Nelson, 24, of Memphis, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of burglary tools, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended license and speeding.
The two passengers, Martavious D. Williams, 22, and Kevin Wynn, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and resisting arrest.
Williams is also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), while Wynn is charged additionally with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The three men were placed in Hardin County Detention Center.
