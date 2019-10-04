A voicemail to the Allen County Board of Education threatening a massacre led to a juvenile being charged Thursday with making terroristic threats.
The Scottsville Police Department said school officials contacted police Thursday about the voicemail, in which the caller demanded a large sum of money or else a massacre would occur within 24 hours.
With assistance from the FBI and the Kentucky Fusion Center of Homeland Security, the SPD investigated the call, and an analysis determined that information from the caller corresponded with that of a juvenile enrolled within the school system.
The teenager and a parent were interviewed by police, and the teenager confessed to making the threat, according to the SPD.
The juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.
