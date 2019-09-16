Three men from Georgia face several criminal charges after Bowling Green police reportedly found dozens of counterfeit checks in their possession.
Arrest citations from the Bowling Green Police Department tie Van Collins, John Edward Glasper and Osei Jones to attempts to cash stolen or forged checks at three banks last week before they were arrested Friday.
City police responded Friday morning to Independence Bank on Scottsville Road regarding a forgery in progress.
Police learned that two men were at the bank attempting to cash stolen or forged checks and were given a description of their clothing.
A witness reported they had left the bank and were walking toward Gary Farms, and another witness reported seeing them get into a Ford SUV with a Georgia license plate, court records show.
Police stopped the vehicle on Mel Browning Street and detained Collins, Glasper and Jones.
During their investigation, police learned that Glasper, 55, of Atlanta and Collins, 56, of Sharpsburg, Ga., had attempted to cash checks payable to them totaling $3,770.65.
Collins had come to the attention of police earlier in the week when he and another man named Daniel Hunter attempted to cash two checks Wednesday at Independence Bank on Nashville Road on the account of a business that reported that the check Collins attempted to cash was actually written to a second business but had been stolen by Collins, according to an arrest citation.
Also, Franklin Bank and Trust reported that Collins presented two checks Thursday totaling $4,945.80 to be cashed, learning after they were cashed that they were forged from a stolen check that was mailed Sept. 4 to a casket company.
Police searching the vehicle Friday found two FedEx envelopes addressed to Glasper.
"Inside one (envelope) were 30 counterfeit checks written to Glasper, Collins and Daniel Hunter," BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. "Inside the other were four counterfeit checks written to John Glasper. The return address on the FedEx envelopes was Jones' home address."
Glasper and Collins declined to give statements to police, but Jones, 33, of Stone Mountain, Ga., told police that a person named "Tay" contacted him on Thursday and told him to pick up two friends in Bowling Green and take them back to Atlanta.
"Jones denied knowledge of the checks, however based upon his explanation that was not logical, the return address being his own and his criminal history which in Kentucky alone shows numerous forged instrument charges," Wright said in the arrest citation.
Hunter is suspected of being involved in the scam, along with a fifth person believed to have mailed the checks from Jones' home address.
Jones is charged with 36 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and engaging in organized crime, and he was also served with a fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania.
Collins is charged with 37 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of possession of stolen mail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000.
Glasper has been charged with 35 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and was served with two fugitive warrants from Georgia.
The three men were set to be arraigned Monday in Warren District Court and are in Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds.
