Police in Edmonson County responding to a report of a toddler wandering alone on Louisville Road arrested four people, including the 2-year-old's mother, on multiple charges Wednesday.
Deputies from the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 19000 block of Louisville Road after a motorist reported nearly striking the unaccompanied child.
Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle said the child was unharmed and released to social services.
According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother, Brittney Decker Houchin, 25, of Rocky Hill had retrieved the child from the driver by the time deputies arrived and told law enforcement she had left the child in the care of Sherry Davis, 57, of Rocky Hill, while she cleaned up a trailer behind the house on Louisville Road.
Deputies went to the camper and found drug paraphernalia associated with the use of methamphetamine and suspected meth residue.
Houchin then told deputies she had been in a shed instead of the camper, according to the sheriff's office.
While searching the shed, deputies found suspected suboxone and a mirror that appeared to have drug residue on it.
Davis was found in the residence and was asked about the 2-year-old that was supposed to have been in her care, responding to questions from deputies that she did not know where the child went, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found suspected suboxone, clonazepam, gabapentin and drug paraphernalia in Davis' purse.
Patrick Flannery, 19, of Rocky Hill, was in a room inside the house where deputies found more suspected suboxone, drug paraphernalia and meth residue.
A fourth person, Jonathan Rogers, 22, of Auburn, walked out of the nearby woods when deputies arrived and said he had been in the shed out back where drugs and paraphernalia had previously been found, according to the sheriff's office.
All four people were arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Houchin and Davis were additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and Davis was charged also with tampering with physical evidence.
Houchin, Flannery and Rogers were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
