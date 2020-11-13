A traffic stop resulted in drug charges against the driver after police reportedly found more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Barren River Drug Task Force agents and Kentucky State Police stopped a Nissan pickup truck about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Smith Road in Glasgow, the task force said.
The driver, Eric Ray Sturgeon, 40, of Cave City, denied consent to search his truck, and a police dog was deployed.
The dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of meth, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash, the task force said.
Sturgeon was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Agents subsequently executed a search warrant for a vehicle at Sturgeon's residence, resulting in the discovery of two handguns, drug paraphernalia and additional cash, the task force said.
