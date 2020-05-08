State police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck taken early Thursday from outside BG Tire.
According to Kentucky State Police, the 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty Diesel 4x4 crew cab pickup truck was in the parking lot of BG Tire, 1046 Lovers Lane, when it was stolen.
The truck is gray with a dark gray trim strip bordering the undercarriage. It is equipped with all-terrain tires, has a Bobcat front vanity license plate and has damage to the rear passenger side fender flare and driver's side A pillar grab handle trim.
Anyone with information about the theft may contact KSP at 270-782-2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.