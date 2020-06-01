A tractor-trailer stopped in Simpson County was found to contain about 30 pounds of cocaine, authorities said, and the driver is facing federal criminal charges.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court said Arne Arvidsson Ewens, 63, is accused of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Deputy Brad Harper of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, who is also a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Task Force officer, said in the criminal complaint that Bowling Green’s DHS field office received information May 20 from the Chicago DHS field office about a tractor-trailer known to be in the area.
The vehicle was found at a gas station in Franklin and was stopped at a weigh station on Interstate 65 for an inspection.
During the inspection, a Kentucky State Police drug-detecting dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
“A search of the road tractor and trailer following consent and K-9 alert revealed 15 bundles of cocaine, weighing approximately 30 pounds, in a hidden, non-factory, large metal container under the bunk of the tractor,” Harper said in the complaint.
In an interview, Ewens told police he was taking the drugs to a location in Winchester, where he was to call someone and inform them that he had arrived.
“(Ewens) advised that he was to drop off the narcotics and continue on to Ohio to drop off his legitimate cargo load then continue back south to either Laredo or McAllen, Texas,” Harper said in the complaint. “Ewens said multiple times that this was the first time he had transported narcotics and advised that he had never transported money either.”
Ewens told police that he was at a mechanic shop in Texas two days earlier when he was approached about delivering the drugs and was being paid $1,000 per kilogram, according to the complaint.
