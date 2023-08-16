Police: Two arrested with 30 pounds of marijuana By JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Alan Esquivel +1 Emanuel Garcia Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two men were arrested Wednesday and about 30 pounds of marijuana was seized following a drug investigation.According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents obtained a search warrant for a rented AirBnB house in the 100 block of East 13th Avenue following surveillance and investigation. The warrant was executed around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which law enforcement recovered the suspected marijuana and about $4,100 in cash, the task force said.Pacheco Alan Esquivel, 22, and Emanuel V. Garcia, 24, both of Modesto, California, were arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (more than five pounds) and tampering with physical evidence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety The Economy Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEx-Allen auctioneer to be resentenced after probation violationBGPD: Man carjacks woman at her workplaceHannah Mackenzie 'Tater' GuessSimpson undercover sex sting nets two arrests'We saved them': Indiana nonprofit assists humane society with collie rescueBG residents struggle without easy access to transportationKami Ramsey (Williams)Contested Plano rezoning approved at hearingUNSOLVED: Notorious 'Burke's Alley' claims another victimBG woman found dead in apartment, police arrest suspect in Indiana Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 6:03 p.m. EDT Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Illinois will provide burial for migrant toddler who died on bus Minnesota woman sentenced to 7 years in prison in $7M pandemic aid fraud scheme POLITICAL NEWS Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows Frank LaRose, GOP Senate candidate in Ohio, fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Donald Trump 'Smart Window' maker to pay nearly $5 million fine for illegal wastewater dumping in Mississippi Nevada election-fraud crusader drops US lawsuit under threat of sanctions; presses on in state court Florida's costs for protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis rise as he became GOP presidential hopeful Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView