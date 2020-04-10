A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after city police learned of an incident in which two women were stabbed and held against their will.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Kenton Street address and found two men and three women in the residence.
Police determined that Andrew Krohn, 24, stabbed two of the women and restrained them overnight.
One of the women was strangled during the incident and lost consciousness, and the other woman told police that Krohn covered her nose and mouth to keep her from freely breathing, according to BGPD.
Krohn was arrested on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.