While the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect many aspects of daily life, law enforcement agencies are working to prevent an outbreak of virus-related scams.
Last week, officials in Louisville received reports of apparently fraudulent drive-through COVID-19 testing sites that popped up there.
No such places have been reported in Bowling Green, according to local law enforcement, but police are urging the public to be aware of scammers who might take advantage of the current pandemic to take a victim’s money or identity.
“We would urge anyone to avoid giving out their personal information to anyone over the phone for any reason,” Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has shared warnings on social media from the FBI about scammers who claim in emails to represent the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and offer information about the coronavirus.
Law enforcement officials are warning people not to click on links or open attachments in those emails, which can contain malware that can steal your personal information.
Officials are also anticipating scams surrounding the direct payments Americans anticipate receiving through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus package.
Local law enforcement officials are on alert about scammers calling a potential victim over the phone while claiming to be a government representative who asks for a Social Security number, banking account number or other information in order to deliver a stimulus check.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower warns people against providing personal information over the phone.
“These are people who are preying on vulnerable populations,” Hightower said. “The government is not going to contact you by phone or go from door to door asking you for your information.”
Recently, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office teamed with federal district attorneys from the Eastern and Western districts of Kentucky to establish a COVID-19 Fraud Task Force that is working to identify possible scams and offer a place for people to report them.
The state task force advises people to hang up on robocalls pitching coronavirus treatment or work-at-home schemes, avoid clicking links from unsolicited emails, verify information with the CDC and research organizations soliciting donations.
Stimulus checks will either be mailed by the IRS or the funds will go into your account via direct deposit into the account you previous provided on a tax return.
– To report a scam, contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257, the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
