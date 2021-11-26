Local law enforcement say they have taken a spate of reports this month from people who have reported receiving phone calls from would-be scammers.
The callers hold themselves out as officers and ask potential victims to pay money to settle matters such as missing jury duty or an outstanding warrant.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said his department has fielded reports from people about the scam who have contacted the sheriff's office to verify whether a person who claimed over the phone to be a deputy was telling the truth.
"People surely don't want to get involved with law enforcement in a negative way, and the majority of citizens don't really have police contact and are unaware of our procedures," Hightower said. "We would never call somebody and handle that telephonically, and we don't handle that, anyhow."
Hightower said scammers are seeking personal information and money from their potential victims, and use a variety of scenarios over the phone to attempt to deceive people into giving out that information.
One variation on the scam involves the caller reaching out to a victim and asking them whether they know who is calling.
An elderly victim might then say the name of a relative, and the caller takes on the identity of the person the victim named in order to build trust.
The caller may then lay out a scenario in which they have been a passenger in a crash with someone who was in possession of drugs and ask the victim for money which they say is needed to be paid to an officer at the scene to avoid going to jail.
Hightower said actual law enforcement officers do not engage in that sort of behavior, and he warns people not to give out personal information over the phone.
"Don't give out account numbers, birth dates, Social Security numbers or credit card numbers to any place where you can't verify who it is or how they'll be using that information," Hightower said.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy said he was aware that scammers have also reached out to people locally and are posing as troopers in order to extract money and information from victims.
"A lot of times, these callers already have some information and they use these calls as a fishing tool for more," Priddy said.
Priddy encourages people who may have received these calls to avoid giving out information over the phone and get actual law enforcement involved, even if it's only to verify whether a caller is actually who they claim to be.
Phone scams such as this have popped up on occasion in the area.
Last year, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested a man who was seen collecting packages that had been delivered to abandoned houses in the city.
That investigation uncovered a scheme in which victims were contacted on the phone and told a loved one of theirs had been arrested, and in order to secure their freedom the victims were then asked to send money to an address.
The man who police arrested had been collecting packages of money that had been delivered to abandoned addresses in Bowling Green and several other cities.
At the time of his arrest last year, he was carrying more than $300,000 in his car, according to court records from the criminal case.
Hightower said that scammers have gotten a bit more sophisticated in concealing their identities by spoofing phone numbers, a practice in which a caller deliberately falsifies information transmitted to a call recipient's Caller ID display.