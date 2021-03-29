A woman was arrested Friday in Barren County after police reportedly found she had been driving a stolen car.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on Old Bowling Green Road and encountered Amanda R. Glabb, who had shown up to a residence looking for someone who did not live there.
Through investigation, police determined that the vehicle Glabb used to get there was reported stolen, with the owner reporting that it had been stolen from his workplace on Industrial Drive.
Glabb, of Scottsville, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto) and public intoxication (controlled substance).
