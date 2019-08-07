A Bowling Green woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of abusing a 5-year-old child by wrapping duct tape around his hands and placing them behind his back or over his eyes.
Sara Ann Smith, 51, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
According to an arrest citation, deputies were dispatched to a North Campbell Road home regarding a child abuse complaint.
The complainant, who is the mother of the 5-year-old, reported that Smith had duct-taped the child's hands behind his back and over his eyes some time last week.
The woman did not report the allegations due to living at the residence until Tuesday night, the citation said.
The woman's boyfriend said his mother, Smith, disciplined the children inside the residence, telling deputies that Smith taped the 5-year-old's hands behind his back.
Another resident reported multiple incidents of taping the child's hands behind his back or over his eyes, but could not specify a date.
Smith initially denied taping the child's hands and said she only spanked the children.
"(Smith) then stated that she did tape the child's hands over his eyes but in a joking manner," the citation said. "Sara advised that is not how she disciplined the children."
Smith was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court. She is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.
