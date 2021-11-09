He has brought a new look to Bowling Green’s downtown business district with his upscale Hickory & Oak restaurant. Now, Josh Poling hopes to bring a fresh look to Warren County government.
Poling, founder of the Home Cafe and Hickory & Oak restaurants along with the Crave food truck, on Monday decided to throw his chef’s hat into the ring as he filed to run for the First District magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court.
The only Democrat so far to file for the seat that is opening up now that incumbent Doug Gorman has filed to run for county judge-executive, Poling is joined in filing for the seat by former Bowling Green Mayor Sandy Jones Boussard, a Republican.
Poling, 35, also joins Scott Bledsoe, 43, as new candidates who could change fiscal court’s makeup.
“I’d like to see my generation have more of a say in local government,” Poling said. “I’m just trying to get a new voice in there, a younger voice.”
Like Poling, Bledsoe has filed for a seat that is opening up. A Republican, he is running for the Third District seat now held by Democrat Tony Payne, who is retiring from the position at the end of 2022.
He is joined in the Third District race by former Bowling Green City Commissioner Rick Williams and will square off against Williams in the May Republican primary. No Democrats have yet filed for the seat.
Operation manager at Bowling Green’s Buck Electric, Bledsoe said the magistrate job that pays about $36,000 per year is “something I’ve been getting ready for my whole life.”
An Edmonson County native, Bledsoe has lived in Bowling Green for more than 20 years.
“I know the great county we have here,” he said. “I have a 3-year-old son now, and I want him to experience the same great county that I have.”
Both Bledsoe and Poling point to their business backgrounds as good training for a role in county government.
“Being a small business owner, I know about operating a tight budget,” Poling said. “But the biggest skill I bring is working with people. I work with a lot of people who have different views, and we get along.”
Poling said the beauty of local government is that it can have an immediate impact on people’s lives. Although he would be a newcomer to fiscal court, Poling sees no pressing need to shake things up.
“I think Judge (Mike) Buchanon and our magistrates are doing a phenomenal job,” he said.
With the county’s growth putting strains on public services like law enforcement and parks, Poling said: “There are a lot of important decisions to be made in the next four years.
“I want to make sure we maintain our quality of life and manage the growth.”
Like Poling, Bledsoe believes the current fiscal court has put the county on a good course.
“Buchanon has done a great job,” he said. “I have always thought of him as a good example of how to run a county. I want to continue his beliefs, and I would like to see our growth continue.”
Bledsoe and Poling are running for the only two magistrate seats that are being vacated by incumbents.
Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence, a Democrat, has filed for what would be his third term in office and so far has no opposition.
In the Fourth District, incumbent Rex McWhorter has filed for what would be his third term. He is opposed so far by fellow Republican Joe Imel and Democrat Terry Hendrick.
Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, a Democrat, and Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, a Republican, have both filed for reelection and both have no opposition so far.
Gorman is yet to have any opposition in his run for judge-executive.
The window to file for office continues through Jan. 7.
