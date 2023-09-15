This week, Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed their first campaign finance reports of the general election.
The filings show Beshear far ahead of Cameron in spending and contributions.
Since the primary, Beshear has received $14.9 million in campaign donations and spent $10.7 million, nearly triple his 2019 general election donations and double his expenditures.
Cameron brought in $2.8 million in donations and has spent $1.4 million of it.
However, the governor’s race isn’t the only big news in Kentucky politics this week. Here’s the latest.
Cameron Right to Life questionnaire raises questions
As part of his campaign, Cameron filled out a Northern Kentucky Right to Life questionnaire, and some of his responses have raised questions.
The questionnaire included a question asking whether candidates would support the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, “which provides for the expenditure of funds for the payment of abortion,” and the Federal HHS Mandate part of the act that requires employers to provide health care insurance including things like “contraceptives, sterilizations and abortion-producing drugs.”
Cameron answered yes. However, he has previously stated that he would not reverse the expansion of Medicare, a key component of the Affordable Care Act.
“I understand from talking to health care providers why the expansion of Medicaid was important because when folks come into the ER, the hospital, if they’re not covering that, is going to bear the cost of serving that person, and they’re not able to put that money back into their facility or making improvements to our health care industry,” he said at a recent press conference.
He said on Thursday that he wants the program to remain solvent for medically necessary individuals, while establishing work requirements for able-bodied Kentuckians.
Another part of the questionnaire asked candidates whether they would support legislation banning the use of Medicare and Medicaid funds for abortion, as well as “the morning after pill” and the “standard birth control pill.”
Cameron also responded yes to that question.
On Thursday, he was asked about whether there were inconsistencies between his questionnaire answers and his true policy stances.
“I’m making sure that ... I’m gonna stand up for our most vulnerable and protect them in every way that I can ... ,” he said.
“I think we need to stand up for and protect religious freedom, and so that is my belief and I don’t want them to be in a position where they cannot live out their values and their beliefs.”
James Comer tapped for Biden impeachment probe
Since January, several Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been investigating President Joe Biden for allegations of corruption involving his son, Hunter Biden.
Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, would lead an official impeachment inquiry.
Comer currently serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Comer will be joined by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jason Smith, R-Missouri, in the investigation.
Kentucky Supreme Court justice to retire
This week, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. Vanmeter announced that he would retire upon the end of his term next year.
Vanmeter has served on the Supreme Court since 2016, and as a judge for nearly three decades.
He’s served Fayette County as a district and circuit judge and been a court of appeals judge before his time on the highest state court.
“The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of central Kentucky as their justice on the court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as chief justice,” Vanmeter said in a statement.
“However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them.”
The primary election for Vanmeter’s seat will be May 21, 2024. Until a new judge is appointed, Vanmeter will remain in office.