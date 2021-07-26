A few dozen members and supporters of the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign rallied Monday at Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s Bowling Green office as part of what the group called a “Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action to Save Our Democracy.”
The Poor People’s Campaign held a similar demonstration outside GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office in Lexington. In total, the group protested across 44 states Monday.
The group said the chief reasons for the protests was to urge U.S. senators to end the filibuster, pass all provisions of the For the People Act, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act and to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
After the Bowling Green demonstration began at 11 a.m., a group of four individuals with the Poor People’s Campaign entered the office for a meeting and remained inside until 2:15 p.m. Cathy Severns was one of those members, and she said they stayed inside until they received a response from Paul on each of their four demands.
Severns said Paul eventually responded to each of their demands with the one-word answer of “No.”
“We asked for some answers, and we were willing to wait for those,” Severns said. “It was very disappointing when he responded ‘no’ to all of our demands, but we are appreciative that we did receive a response, and we now know where he stands.”
When asked for comment on Monday’s protest, Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s communications director, responded: “Dr. Paul loves hearing from Kentuckians, whether they contact us in person, by phone, or by email.”
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign Chair Joyce Adkins said the Poor People’s Campaign is political in nature but not partisan. She said the national group protests in front of senators’ offices regardless of their political affiliation.
“Anything that doesn’t have to do directly with what we are talking about today – I cannot speak to,” Adkins said. “These things (demands) are going to affect every person’s life who lives in this country – especially if you are poor and live on a low wage.”
Adkins said anyone who is interested in the campaign can visit poorpeoples campaign.org for more information. She urged the public to communicate with their senators on these issues.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.