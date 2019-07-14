Pop-up storm chances are back in the forecast Sunday, with increasing rain and storm chances arriving as we progress through this week. The track chosen by the remnants of Hurricane Barry will dictate what we experience. Heavy rain could occur at times, along with localized flooding. We’ll continue to monitor this as it evolves. For more detailed forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 72˚ Scattered Storms
- Monday: High 85˚/Low 71˚ Scattered Storms
- Tuesday: High 84˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 86˚/Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
- Thursday: High 92˚/Low 68˚ Isolated Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.