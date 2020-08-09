Less than two years after opening a restaurant in northern Warren County along Louisville Road, Miami-based Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is building a new location in the southern end of the county.
Elizabethtown-based restaurant franchisee Blue Chip Restaurants has started work on a 3,010-square-foot Popeyes at 3004 Nashville Road, next door to the Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
A building permit filed with the city of Bowling Green said the restaurant is being built by Georgia-based contractor W.H. Bass Inc. at a cost estimated at $950,000.
The Louisville Road Popeyes across from Warren East High School was opened by Elizabethtown’s JPL Management, headed by President Andrew Schory. JPL is a longtime Burger King franchise owner. It has now branched out to the Popeyes franchise after the 2017 purchase of Popeyes by Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King.
Blue Chip Restaurants is affiliated with JPL Management, with the address for both limited liability corporations listed with the Kentucky secretary of state as 430 Commerce Drive in Elizabethtown.
Schory is listed as the organizer of Blue Chip Restaurants.
Restaurant Brands International, based in Canada, purchased Popeyes for $1.8 billion and added to its portfolio of more than 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.
Popeyes, founded in New Orleans in 1972, has grown to be one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. According to its website, Popeyes now has more than 3,100 locations worldwide.
Popeyes offers a New Orleans-style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, the chicken sandwich introduced last year, and other regional items.
The chain has Kentucky locations in Covington, Elizabethtown, Florence, Fort Campbell, Fort Knox, Lexington, Louisville, Mayfield, Owensboro and Paducah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.