It’s been three years since the Southern Kentucky Book Fest brought dozens of acclaimed authors to Bowling Green, but to the joy of local literature lovers, the celebration is scheduled to return March 25-26.
Headlining the festival will be New York Times best-selling author Vashti Harrison, whose children’s book “Hair Love” become an Academy-Award winning short film, and 1980s film star Andrew McCarthy, who was a charter member of Hollywood’s “Brat Pack.”
McCarthy recently began working with National Geographic Magazine as a travel writer, and he will also be speaking about his latest book, “Brat: An 80’s Story.”
Lisa Rice, director of the Warren County Public Library, said McCarthy is the event’s main attraction, but there will be something at the festival for everyone.
“It was on hold for the past two years (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), so we are excited to bring it back,” Rice said. “It’s fallen into place nicely. It’s sort of a special opportunity to meet and greet with authors.”
The festival is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library and WKU Libraries and is free to the public.
However, attendees are not allowed to bring previously purchased copies of books. All signed books must be purchased at the festival.
Rice said more than 75 authors and illustrators across almost every genre will be available to meet with the public. In particular, she said there will be a strong showing of authors in the genre of true crime and mysteries March 26.
The festival’s first day will be geared toward children on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The full event will be March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The writer’s conference will be March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Rice said attendees are welcome to wear masks at the event amid the ongoing pandemic, and festival officials are inviting fewer authors than usual this year so they could appropriately spread out the crowd.
Other authors at the festival signing books will include former University of Kentucky basketball player Kyle Macy and local writers David Bell and Wes Swietek.
The book fest will take place at the Knicely Conference Center at 2355 Nashville Road.