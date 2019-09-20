The price tag for upgrading capacity of the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities water treatment plant, estimated at $47 million, now includes a non-monetary cost: weeks of inconvenience for travelers along a portion of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt announced this week that a “long-term lane closure” on the bypass between Park and State streets will start Monday and continue for up to 60 days as a result of work related to the water treatment plant.
A news release from KYTC said motorists “should expect extra congestion and slow-moving traffic during this time period, particularly during peak travel times.”
“The northbound right lane (the one closest to the BGMU water treatment plant) will be closed,” Watt said. “Motorists need to be aware that it will be a disruption. If they can find an alternate route, it will greatly improve travel.”
Watt said KYTC will install message boards and detour signs to alert motorists of the lane closure.
Mike Gardner, water/sewer systems manager for BGMU, said the 60-day, one-lane closure is one part of the road disruption brought about by the water treatment upgrade.
A second part, to come later in the 60-day period, will result in the complete closure of that section of 31-W for up to 14 days.
“It’s all driven by the need to relocate a very large storm sewer line,” Gardner said.
Gardner explained that the storm sewer line is being relocated and must cut across 31-W to connect to the water treatment plant that is near the intersection of the bypass and Chestnut Street.
Gardner said the complete closure may not last the full two weeks, and he indicated that access to The Medical Center and the Kroger shopping center will not be restricted.
“More information will be coming out as we get closer to the date for the complete shutdown,” Gardner said.
The disruption of the traffic flow on 31-W is part of the price of progress, Gardner said. The upgrades that are now underway will boost the water treatment plant’s capacity from 30 million to 45 million gallons per day.
“It’s all about the growth in Bowling Green and Warren County,” he said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of that growth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.