First proposed in 2020 and originally scheduled for completion last summer, a "road diet" re-configuring of a section of Bowling Green's U.S. 31-W Bypass should be completed this month.
Under the plan that arose out of a consultant's study of the heavily traveled road, the 1.5-mile stretch of the bypass from the University Boulevard roundabout to Lehman Avenue will be converted through re-striping from a four-lane road to a three-lane artery that includes a two-way left-turn lane in the middle.
Work on sidewalk ramps has already begun in the area, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk said milling and paving should begin mid-month and be completed by July 31.
Most of the work will be done at night, Plunk said, to minimize disruption of traffic.
Bowling Green's Scotty's Contracting is the new contractor on the project, expected to cost about $350,000.
Scotty's replaces Franklin's Charles Deweese Construction, which was awarded the resurfacing bid originally but was unable to complete the project after financial troubles led the company to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last year.
Deweese’s bankruptcy filing lists more than 400 unsecured creditors, with the top 20 creditors alone being owed a total of more than $24 million.
The project was also delayed by the water-line replacement work completed last year by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
Now the re-striping, prompted by a recommendation made by Louisville-based Strand Associates three years ago, can go forward and change how traffic flows through that stretch of the bypass.
When Strand released its study, Plunk explained that the "road diet" plan would be a cost-effective way to improve a road that has become increasingly congested.
Simply re-striping the road as part of regularly scheduled resurfacing can be done much more economically than attempting to widen the road, Plunk explained.
And, while going from four lanes to three may seem an odd way to address heavy traffic volumes, Plunk said it has been proven to work.
“This removes all the left-turners out of the way of traffic,” Plunk said after the Strand study was released. “There are a lot of left turns being made off that road.”
Plunk said the bypass “essentially functions as a two-lane road” during peak times because traffic has to stop behind those vehicles waiting to make left turns.
The Strand study recognized that problem, attributing it to the commercial development along the road that wasn’t anticipated when the bypass was built in the 1940s.
“Because the corridor was undeveloped with low projected volumes, little consideration was given to accommodating the heavy left-turn volumes that would eventually follow,” the Strand study pointed out.
Moving traffic more efficiently should also translate to improved safety, according to the Strand study.
Strand's analysis of the road points out that the crash rate on the bypass is three times the statewide average for similar roads. Adopting the road diet, according to the Strand report, would reduce crashes by 25 percent.
One area of particular concern, the junction of Broadway Avenue and the bypass, is expected to be improved through the re-striping.
The Strand report said the Broadway-bypass intersection “has the worst operations on the corridor.”
Wait times at the intersection are worsened by the traffic volume and by the “split signal phases” of the traffic signal that often causes drivers to have to wait for the signal to cycle through three different phases before receiving a green light.
The road diet will convert all approaches at that intersection to a dedicated left-turn lane and a shared through-right lane. This change, according to the Strand report, would allow for changes in the signal timing and reduce wait times.
“I think this will provide more mobility,” former Bowling Green City Public Works Director Greg Merideth said when Strand's recommendation was made. “There are always pluses and minuses with these plans, but it appears that the good outweighs the bad with this one.”