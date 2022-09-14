Classes were suspended Wednesday morning on Western Kentucky University's main campus and several buildings were evacuated after university police responded to the discovery of a potential explosive device behind Cherry Hall.
The Western Kentucky University Police Department sent out an alert at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday about the discovery of the device.
WKUPD spokeswoman Officer Melissa Bailey said the person who found the device notified WKUPD Chief Mitch Walker.
"We're waiting on it to be identified, but we believe it to be construction-related," Bailey said Wednesday morning.
Posts on WKUPD's website and WKU's Twitter page noted that law enforcement did not believe this to be an "active threat situation."
The device was located behind Cherry Hall near Faculty House.
WKU's budget, which was approved in June, calls for preservation and renovation work to be done at Cherry Hall, and a large area of dirt directly behind the historic building shows where that work has been ongoing.
In addition to Cherry Hall and Faculty House, all students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson Hall, College High Hall and Potter Hall.
All classes on the Bowling Green campus were suspended until further notice, according to an alert posted at 10:56 a.m.
Buildings at the bottom of the hill remained open.
Bailey said the Bowling Green Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Management and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on hand to assist.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.