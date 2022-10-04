Last December’s destructive winds blew in a new era in banking for PNC Bank’s Russellville Road branch in Bowling Green.
After more than eight months of operating out of a 40-foot mobile branch while repairs were made to the heavily damaged bank, it reopened last month with a new look and without a longtime staple in banking: tellers.
“This is the future of banking,” enthused Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Dix, on hand for Monday’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at the location.
Although the bank looked much the same on the outside, the inside did indeed have futuristic elements.
Gone were tellers waiting behind a counter to help with transactions. In their stead were two video banking machines that allow customers to do some “self-service” banking and also interact via video chat with PNC staffers who can answer questions and provide help.
Those video bankers are available evenings and weekends, giving PNC customers more opportunities to get help with their financial questions.
The video banking machines weren’t the only change on display at the bank. No tellers were in sight, only meeting rooms where customers could meet with local bankers to ask questions about loans or investments.
“Coming in and not seeing a place for tellers was a shock at first, but this allows us to serve customers in more ways,” said Miranda Thomas, a former PNC teller who is now a branch banker.
All the changes were very much intentional.
“After the tornado, our building had severe damage,” said Kristen Byrd, PNC regional president. “PNC made the decision to transform this branch into our future model.”
That transformation made the Russellville Road branch the first of Kentucky’s 68 PNC Bank locations to go to the technology-heavy format.
“We’ve transformed some in Nashville and other areas,” Byrd said, “but this is the first in Kentucky.”
Byrd said the new setup is designed to offer convenience to customers who are already accustomed to online banking.
“It’s quick and efficient,” Byrd said, “and it allows our staff to spend more time with clients learning about their needs and goals.”
Monday’s ribbon cutting was the culmination of months of work by PNC that included helping the neighborhood near its Russellville Road branch recover from the tornado.
Working with the Lee Initiatives nonprofit, PNC mobilized food trucks and helped provide food to those most in need.
PNC, which also has local branches on Fairview Avenue and outside Greenwood Mall, is a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group, which operates more than 2,600 branches across 27 states.