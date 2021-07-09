Images of child sexual exploitation uploaded to a Danish website for jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts led to a Bowling Green man taken into custody on federal charges.
James D. Shelton, 65, was booked Thursday into Warren County Regional Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court details the investigation that led to the FBI visiting Shelton's home last week.
According to the filing, the Danish National Police received a complaint Sept. 28 from an administrator for the Denmark-based website Jigidi, which promotes itself as a "free online community for jigsaw puzzle lovers from all over the world" and which allows users to upload pictures and create and share puzzles.
The site administrator reported that a user who went by the name "jimmygothondabike" uploaded 10 pictures containing child sexual exploitation to the website between Sept. 12-28.
Another photo uploaded July 14 by the user showed an adult male at a baseball game with a female child sitting on his lap.
The man was later identified by law enforcement as Shelton through comparing driver's license and social media photos, according to the complaint.
The user account associated with the images was linked to an email address that law enforcement learned was associated with Sheldon.
On Jan. 11, law enforcement served AT&T with a subpoena for information related to a phone number associated with the user's email address and obtained additional information tying the account to Shelton, according to federal court records.
A subsequent review of a Facebook page for Shelton showed pictures of Shelton and a female child similar to the photo that "jimmygothondabike" uploaded to Jigidi.
Law enforcement databases revealed that Shelton has a 2001 Honda motorcycle registered in his name.
On Thursday, FBI agents went to Shelton's residence to interview him.
During the interview, Shelton said he recalled having an account with a jigsaw puzzle website and said he was sure that he created the user name "jimmygothondabike."
When agents showed him the images of child pornography and the image of a man with a child on his lap, Shelton admitted he recognized each photo, the complaint said.
"Shelton admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet onto his phone and laptop," an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said. "Shelton had looked at child pornography as recently as (Wednesday) and believed he had downloaded child pornography sometime within the last week."
Agents were given consent by Shelton to seize three cellphones and a laptop, on which agents found about 1,600 images of child pornography, according to the complaint.
In the federal court system, a criminal complaint is a document signed by a judge that authorizes the arrest of someone thought to have broken the law.
Complaints are typically accompanied by a sworn affidavit from a law enforcement agent that must demonstrate probable cause that a person committed a crime.