Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries dedicated the opening of a new apartment building for single-parent families Wednesday on its campus.
The quadplex, officially named the Row House, will provide housing for three single-parent families plus a mentor family and is the third such residential building to open as part of Potter's Single Parent Alliance for Raising Kids (SPARK) ministry.
The house is named for the late Bill and Ruth Row, who provided the financing for the apartment in their will.
"Many single parents have a very difficult time, but by God's grace and the help of many people, they will be given a chance to put themselves in a position to support themselves and their children will have an opportunity to grow and develop in a safe place," said Ralph Brewer, executive director for Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries.
Potter is affiliated with the Church of Christ and has been in operation for more than 100 years.
The SPARK program provides an opportunity at stability for single-parent families struggling to live independently due to poverty, abuse or other circumstances.
Brewer said the the SPARK program is an application-based, goal-oriented system with the aim of enabling single-parent families to achieve independence and transition to their own homes.
Residents are encouraged to better themselves through education, whether that entails finishing a degree or acquiring certification or job training.
In addition to the apartment, families are provided with utilities, counseling, access to a food pantry and other necessities at no cost, while families are expected to save at least 30 percent of their income.
Family therapy and life skills education is available to families in the program, and staff work with families to identify and help them meet goals.
"We let families know that the day they come here is the day they start working on getting out," Brewer said.
Prior to the Row home, the most recent apartment building in the SPARK program opened in 2014, and a site across from the Row home has been selected for the next apartment to eventually be built.
Brewer said Potter Children's Home aims to open additional apartments on its land, provided it can obtain the funding.
"Many years in the future, we hope to still be reaping the fruits of what's being done now," said Bob Raby, chairman of Potter's board of directors.
