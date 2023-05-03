Potter Children's Home breaks ground for quadplex for single-parent families

From left, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Marty Travis, Dawn Johnson, Denise Mitchell, Potter Children’s Home Executive Director Ralph Brewer, Potter Home Chairman of the Board Bob Raby and Janette Boehman cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the Row House, a quadplex apartment building, on Aug. 12, 2020. A groundbreaking was held on April 28 for another new quadplex at Potter. The apartments provide housing for the SPARK (Single Parent Alliance for Raising Kids) program, which allows families to stay together and receive counseling and other services at no charge. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Daily News File

A groundbreaking was held Friday at Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries for a new apartment building for single-parent families.

