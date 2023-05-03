From left, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Marty Travis, Dawn Johnson, Denise Mitchell, Potter Children’s Home Executive Director Ralph Brewer, Potter Home Chairman of the Board Bob Raby and Janette Boehman cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the Row House, a quadplex apartment building, on Aug. 12, 2020. A groundbreaking was held on April 28 for another new quadplex at Potter. The apartments provide housing for the SPARK (Single Parent Alliance for Raising Kids) program, which allows families to stay together and receive counseling and other services at no charge. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A groundbreaking was held Friday at Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries for a new apartment building for single-parent families.
The quadplex, which will provide housing for single-parent families who struggle to live independently because of poverty, abuse or other life circumstances, is part of the Single Parent Alliance for Raising Kids ministry.
“They aren’t charged rent and the ministry is designed to help them get back on their feet and become self-supporting,” said Ralph Brewer, executive director for Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries.
Brewer said that currently, Potter’s campus has two other quadplex buildings and two tri-plex buildings used for the same purpose.
Potter, which has been in operation for over 100 years, is affiliated with the Church of Christ.
The SPARK program is goals-based, and Brewer said residents have to establish goals and must work toward making progress on those goals.
“They may have educational goals, parenting goals, financial goals and spiritual goals,” he said. “The ultimate goal is for them to become self-supporting and move out and support their children.”
In addition to progressing toward their goals, the residents are also expected to comply with other conditions expected of them, including curfew, church attendance, counseling sessions and training sessions.
Brewer said the families are not charged anything for the services provided and are supplied with an apartment, utilities, food and items from the pantry, counseling and training.