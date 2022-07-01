Potter, retired judge, involved in car accident Daily News Jul 1, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Retired Warren District Court Judge Sam Potter was involved June 25 in a three-vehicle automobile accident that resulted in injuries, according to an Allen County Sheriff's Office report.Potter, who retired in 2021 after more than two decades as district court judge, was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was involved in an accident at 4225 Barren River Dam Road.Also involved were a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Matias Pacheco and a 2006 Scion XB operated by Codi Shocklee. The report from the sheriff's office said two of the parties in the accident sustained injuries and were flown to an area hospital. The injured parties were not identified in the report.Potter, 63, retired from the bench in July 2021. Kim Geoghegan was appointed to fill the vacancy and is a candidate for the judgeship along with Bowling Green attorney J. Blake Beliles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sam Potter District Judge Car Accident Allen County Sheriff's Office Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsRepublic Services awarded city waste collection franchiseBG man arrested on federal drug charges‘Fountain Row’ entertainment destination center kicks off July 15WCPS employee fired after sex abuse arrestBowling Green to receive enhanced monitoring by KHSAADeloris Arlene "Dee" Enigk (Morgan)'Pulling each other up': Incubator to provide stability, resources to businessesPolice: Simpson man caught with seven pounds of cocaine Images Videos State News Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week WVa opioid trial verdict still pending nearly a year later Beshear announces another round of tornado-recovery funding Beshear denounces near-total abortion ban as 'extremist' National News AP News Summary at 4:41 p.m. EDT Gun permit process in NY could include social media check Pre-pandemic sized crowds descend on US airports for holiday 2 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead POLITICAL NEWS Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut Ex-state senator charged with stealing gun from constituent Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November Indiana pays nearly $520,000 to law firm for governor's suit Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView