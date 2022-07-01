Retired Warren District Court Judge Sam Potter was involved June 25 in a three-vehicle automobile accident that resulted in injuries, according to an Allen County Sheriff's Office report.

Potter, who retired in 2021 after more than two decades as district court judge, was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was involved in an accident at 4225 Barren River Dam Road.

Also involved were a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Matias Pacheco and a 2006 Scion XB operated by Codi Shocklee.

The report from the sheriff's office said two of the parties in the accident sustained injuries and were flown to an area hospital. The injured parties were not identified in the report.

Potter, 63, retired from the bench in July 2021. Kim Geoghegan was appointed to fill the vacancy and is a candidate for the judgeship along with Bowling Green attorney J. Blake Beliles.

 