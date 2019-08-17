Kereiakes Park overflowed with smiling children, sweaty parents and athletic accomplishment Saturday morning during the seventh annual “Scotty’s Pound the Pavement for Kids.”
Hundreds of elementary and middle school-age children raced through miniature courses as their family members braved the sun to cheer them to the finish line, where they proudly collected T-shirts and medals.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone sponsors the event to support the community’s children and Kids on the Block, a local nonprofit that offers child education and prevention through puppetry.
“We want to encourage healthy habits at a young age,” said Ashley Reynolds, executive director of Kids on the Block. “We want the kids to grow up to remember that this was their first time they decided to have a healthy lifestyle.”
In 2018, Kids on the Block performed about 330 puppet shows and reached an estimated 34,000 kindergarten through sixth grade students across 15 counties in southcentral Kentucky.The puppets act out scenarios related to bullies, school safety, water safety, bike safety, mental health, child abuse and more, and then the children ask the puppets questions in a gentle atmosphere. Talking with children about abuse, for example, can especially be important for those experiencing abuse at home.
“We have 19 different topics, and they’re each important for different reasons,” said Regina Pedigo, who has been a puppeteer with Kids on the Block for more than a decade. “It’s good to see how many people are supporting this cause."
Jennifer Whittamore of Bowling Green fit in a morning jog to watch her two children run Saturday.
“You run as a parent to see your kids,” Whittamore said. “You can see them really busting their tails.”
Her fifth and sixth graders run for Greenwood High School’s cross country team, so the event serves as a “tester” before the fall season.
“They love it,” Whittamore said. “They have fun out here.”
Race fees can add up for big families, so Whittamore appreciates that this gathering is free – especially since it's capable of inspiring new young runners.
“Sometimes the first exposure they get is a race like this,” Whittamore said.
Robbie Gray of Bowling Green attended the race with his 11-year-old son, who started running in second grade and now runs for Greenwood High School.
“Anything we can do to get them off the video games all day long is good,” Gray said.
And in addition to improving physical health, the event serves as a reminder of Bowling Green’s green spaces.
“We’re lucky that we have parks like this around,” Gray said.
Before “Pound the Pavement,” Scotty’s Contracting & Stone supported children by sponsoring “Sand in the City,” which entailed transporting trucks loaded with sand to a big parking lot to create a mini beach for students to build sandcastles.
Despite the probably Instagram-worthy setup, it didn’t do that much for the children, according to James “Jim” Scott, founder and CEO of Scotty’s.
The races, on the other hand, draw larger crowds while offering the children a fulfilling experience and encouraging healthy habits.
“This is much better,” Scott said. “It warms my heart to see those kids. It gives them some pride.”
