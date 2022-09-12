Bill Basham of Bowling Green, an Army veteran, salutes Friday during a ceremony Sept. 21, 2013, at American Legion Post 23 as a rose sits on a table in honor of service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. Photos by Alex Slitz/Daily News
Members of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club South Central Kentucky Chapter salute during the POW/MIA Recognition Day Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11, 2017, at the American Legion Post 23. In between the members is Suzanne Hoff Ogawa and her daughter, Sakura Ogawa, 12, of Bowling Green. Suzanne Ogawa's father, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander and pilot Michael G. Hoff was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War. His body was never found.
Daily News File Photo
Malcolm Cherry of Bowling Green holds a ceremonial bugle that plays a recording of taps during a ceremony at American Legion Post 23 on Sept. 21, 2013. Alex Slitz/Daily News
Daily News File Photo
To honor and recognize prisoners of war and those still missing in action, a POW/MIA Recognition Day hosted by veterans groups will be Friday.
The program will begin at noon at American Legion Post 23 on Dishman Lane.
In 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation declaring the third Friday of September National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“The purpose of the event is to provide solemn remembrance of military personnel and their families,” said Don Butler, chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council of Bowling Green/Warren County. “At the bottom of the POW/MIA flag is the phrase ‘You are not Forgotten.’ And it’s an important phrase to remember.”
This is the first year the local event will be hosted by local veterans groups, he said.
It was hosted in the past by a veterans’ motorcycle club, then COVID-19 hit and Butler said it was put on hold for a couple of years.
Co-hosts include representatives from American Legion, AMVETS, Marine Corps League, Kentucky Wounded Warriors, VFW Post 1298, VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Military Officers Association.
Greenwood High School Navy JROTC cadets will perform the ceremony, which Butler said will include presenting the colors, singing the national anthem and a Missing Man Table and Fallen Comrade Table.
“It’s quite a meaningful ceremony,” he said. “The purpose is to pay tribute to our fallen comrades.”
Butler said the ceremony not only offers a solemn remembrance of the military members and their families, but “it is for all Americans.”