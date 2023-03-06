The lights are coming back on in southcentral Kentucky as crews continue returning power to residents in the wake of Friday’s deadly wind storm.
The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation announced it had brought the number of residents without power down from 29,000 Saturday morning to 8,700 by 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
According to a release, WRECC hopes to complete the “vast majority of the restoration” by the end of the week.
WRECC, working with the help of more than 50 additional crews, has restored transmission and distribution outages and is now moving onto the slower task of bringing power back to single lines, roads and houses.
“This restoration work will be slower, and we ask for your patience,” the release states. “Be assured we are working around the clock to get power restored as soon as possible.”
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Sunday afternoon it had finished restoring all of its outages “53 hours” after the storm struck.
According to updates from the City of Bowling Green and Warren County, curbside pickup for tree and limb vegetation debris will begin March 20.
If a contractor is paid to cut up trees and limbs, “they are responsible for removal from property. Those debris may not be left at the curb,” the update reads.
Mammoth Cave National Park’s visitor center, campground and secondary roads remained closed Monday due to a lack of power and internet. Tours of the cave and the Green River Ferry were put on hold as well.
Molly Schroer, park liaison, said the park saw tree loss due to Friday’s severe winds, with fallen timbers blocking pathways and several buildings being hit by downed trees.
“One area does have a downed power line we’re waiting to have fixed, so we aren’t able to get in and look at that area super close until we get that power line taken care of,” Schroer said Monday.
Schroer said one of the park’s employee housing buildings was hit by a tree, creating a hole in the roof. The park lost a lot of cedar trees around its amphitheater.
In terms of a reopening schedule, Schroer said “we’re playing it by ear.”
“It’s really going to depend on if we can get electric service back … everything is kind of ready to open except for the electrical service.”