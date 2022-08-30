In a highly charged atmosphere at the Kentucky Transpark on Tuesday, local and state officials celebrated a ceremonial groundbreaking for an electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant that promises to not only power the local economy but perhaps transform it.
Japan-based Envision AESC, which announced in April its commitment to locating a 3 million-square-foot plant on a 512-acre site in the Transpark, made it official Tuesday as more than 200 people crowded into and around a makeshift tent to show support for a project expected to eventually employ 2,000 workers.
Gov. Andy Beshear, on hand to extol the project, called it the second-largest economic development announcement in state history and one that will provide a boost to Kentucky’s economy for decades.
“We’ve been through some challenges,” Beshear said. “We went through the worst tornado the state has ever seen and then the worst flooding we’ve ever seen.
“Our present is challenging, but our future is really bright for the commonwealth and for Bowling Green and Warren County.”
Beshear’s sentiments were echoed by others, including Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who said Envision AESC (for Automotive Energy Supply Corp.) will put southcentral Kentucky at the forefront of a sea change in the automotive industry.
“This will change this entire region while changing the world,” Buchanon said.
Buchanon helped break ground Tuesday on a site not far from where he led the charge to develop the Transpark against heavy opposition more than 20 years ago.
In contrast, Buchanon touted cooperation among local, state and federal officials as a key reason why Envision AESC chose the Transpark site.
“They may have chosen us because of the teamwork they saw,” Buchanon said.
The veteran judge-executive, who will end his 29-year tenure at the end of the year, cited the work of the Inter-modal Transportation Authority in purchasing two separate pieces of farmland to make a suitable site for the plant.
He also said the work of the Tennessee Valley Authority and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. in ensuring an adequate electricity supply was a key factor in landing the $2 billion project.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, who grew up not far from the Transpark site and now represents Edmonson County and a portion of Warren County in the General Assembly, pointed out that the state legislature committed $47 million to develop infrastructure for the project.
“It was an investment in the future of this community,” Meredith said. “This has been fertile farmland. It’s now fertile ground for growing jobs.”
To further sweeten the deal for Envision AESC, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is providing $116.8 million in state tax incentives and another $5 million in grants for skills training.
Such efforts didn’t go unnoticed by Envision leadership.
“Today would not have been possible without the work of the Kentucky legislature,” said Jeff Deaton, Envision AESC U.S. managing director. “You made the decision to locate here an easy one.”
Deaton said employees at the plant will be “at the forefront of one of the world’s fastest-growing industries” and will be making what he called “next-generation” batteries that are 30% more energy dense than today’s EV batteries and will thus hold their charge longer.
Those batteries won’t be rolling off the assembly line right away, though, as the process of building such a massive plant will take some time.
Brian Sullivan, Envision’s executive vice president of global manufacturing, expects the plant to be producing the lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2025 and be fully operational in 2027.
Once at full capacity, the plant will produce about 300,000 batteries per year, Sullivan said, and be in position to take advantage of a U.S. EV market that is expected to reach 4 million units per year by 2025.
Although the Bowling Green plant won’t be operational for a while, Sullivan said it already has commitments from some customers.
Envision AESC was originally a joint venture between Nissan, NEC and Tokin Corp., and Sullivan said the company “still has a strong strategic relationship” with Nissan.
In addition, Sullivan said much of the initial production at Envision’s Bowling Green plant will be for the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“We have commitments from others that we’ll announce later,” Sullivan said.
Envision’s potential for growth is certainly great, with the world’s automobile manufacturers moving away from gas-powered engines to EVs.
Hoping to cash in on that expected growth, Beshear brags that Kentucky is becoming “the EV production capital of the U.S.”
A Ford Motor Co. battery plant being built in Hardin County and the Envision plant don’t make up the extent of the benefits Kentucky can see from the growth of EVs, Beshear allows.
“We’ve recently announced four suppliers for our battery plants,” Beshear said. “We’re talking to others. I anticipate we’ll have dozens of announcements over the next few years.”
Although the state is experiencing low unemployment and something of a workforce crunch currently, Beshear said the long construction time will give state and local leaders time to find workers for the plant.
Buchanon agrees, saying: “This will be an attraction for skilled labor. Many people will move in from other states for these opportunities.”
