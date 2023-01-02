The posters began popping up on utility poles and elsewhere downtown early in December, bearing cheeky warnings about the supposed presence of mythical creatures in the area.
Sasquatch, the Goatman, Krampus – all beasts and cryptids that the signs, appearing each weekend last month, claimed had either been sighted downtown or whose presence downtown was imminent.
Featuring a similar logo and color scheme to promotional materials the city has been using to tout the new Fountain Row entertainment district and businesses downtown, the parody signs cautioned visitors to “maintain an elevated level of awareness,” avoid approaching the presumably hostile creatures and report any sightings to a city official.
No one has claimed responsibility for the signs, and while they were met with laughter and occasional befuddlement on social media, the city had no official response to the prank signs until one that appeared Friday was said by the city to cross a line.
The poster in question warned that the city would be “observing a night of atonement” on New Year’s Eve, and ordered all citizens to remain in their homes beginning at 7 p.m. that night “and think about what they’ve done.”
“Anyone on the streets after 7 p.m. will get what they get,” the sign read, in an oblique reference to horror movie franchise “The Purge.”
The city’s downtown development division acknowledged in a post on the Downtown BGKY Facebook page that they wanted to avoid calling attention to the prank signs, but the most recent one constituted a “terroristic threat” that had “gone too far.”
The post featured a screenshot of a direct message to a local business that said the signs had been posted by someone impersonating the government on utility poles and other spaces where the city doesn’t allow such materials.
Downtown development coordinator Telia Butler said that some merchants had been in touch with her early last month about the signs after customers had been asking about them.
The posters had appeared in places along College and State streets and 10th Avenue within Fountain Row, and appear to have been laser-printed on an 11-by-17-inch semigloss paper, Butler said.
Butler estimated that about 20 hours had been spent by multiple city departments locating, documenting and removing posters, hoping to avoid any confusion from visitors who might be unfamiliar with the mythological references.
“We are asking for anyone who knows who is behind this to please share with us, or ask them to stop this behavior,” Butler said.
