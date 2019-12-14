Minimum wage, a political football at the federal level, could be kicked around in the Kentucky General Assembly during a 2020 session that starts Jan. 7.
Bill Request 237, which was filed by Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, and Rep. Kathy Hinkle, D-Louisa, would raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $8.20 starting July 1 and continue incremental increases until reaching $15 per hour in 2027.
The bill would also raise the state minimum wage for tipped employees from $2.13 to $3.05 starting July 1, 2021, and bump that rate to $4.90 by 2023.
It’s similar to the federal Raise the Wage Act that passed the U.S. House in July but hasn’t been heard in the Senate. That bill would raise the federal minimum wage, which hasn’t been changed since 2009, from $7.25 to $15 by 2025.
The Kentucky bill request has 13 Democratic co-sponsors and the support of at least one local legislator.
“It’s a good bill,” 20th District state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green said. “Kentucky’s minimum wage has remained stagnant since 2008. People simply can’t get by on the minimum wage. This is something Kentucky has needed for a long time.”
A federal definition of the poverty level would seem to provide ammunition for Minter and others who support raising Kentucky’s minimum wage.
The Department of Health and Human Services this year defined the federal poverty level at $25,750 per year for a family of four. A minimum wage worker will make $15,080 for the year.
“It’s a major problem,” Minter said. “Here in Bowling Green, I’ve talked to people who are working two or three jobs just to make ends meet.”
There is something of a national trend toward raising the minimum wage. Thirteen states now have minimum wage rates of $10 or more, and Kentucky is one of 19 states still at $7.25.
But getting the bill through a Republican-controlled General Assembly may prove to be difficult.
“I don’t think it has the votes to pass unless they amend it to make it more in line with what market dynamics have created,” said state Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green.
Sheldon said wages have continued to increase without an artificial hike, and he doubts that many workers are stuck at the $7.25 level.
“In this atmosphere where unemployment is so low, I can’t imagine anybody making less than $10 an hour,” Sheldon said. “For the most part, the minimum wage is there for first-time job seekers.”
Sheldon points out that the minimum wage was never meant to be the sole support for a household.
“Minimum wage is meant to be a supplemental wage for those in school, for those with multi-income households and for those who made their own choice to not attend school or work hard enough for promotions,” he said. “I just feel that too many folks use living wage as a buzzword and can’t explain even what it is as compared to the minimum wage.”
J. Sebastian Leguizamon, an assistant professor of economics at Western Kentucky University, agrees that raising the minimum wage will affect only a small percentage of workers.
“Probably about 2 percent of workers are making minimum wage,” Leguizamon said. “Most are teenage workers.”
Leguizamon does warn, though, that a government-mandated increase in wages could have a negative impact on small “mom-and-pop” businesses.
“Employers are definitely going to react to changes,” he said. “One way they might react is to increase the price of their product. They’re not going to absorb the cost of higher wages. If they raise prices, though, they won’t be able to compete with big retailers like Walmart.”
Leguizamon speculates that an artificial wage hike could also force businesses to cut their employees’ hours or implement more automation to reduce labor costs.
BR 237 would have another impact that could be revolutionary. Included in the proposed legislation is a provision that would allow cities to set their own minimum wage rates, although attempts to do that in Lexington and Louisville have been struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
More political wrangling is inevitable if the bill request is considered by the General Assembly, and Leguizamon believes that is unfortunate.
“Labor economists think it should be less of a political issue,” he said. “One proposed solution is to index it to inflation and gradually raise the minimum wage that way.”
