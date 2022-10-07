A man accused of murder in a deadly Logan County shooting will have a hearing later this month on whether probable cause exists to send the case to a grand jury.
Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tenn.
Burks was found Aug. 13 with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead.
Born in California, Burks was a U.S. Army soldier assigned to Fort Campbell as a specialist in the 2nd Battalion 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, according to reports.
Poindexter had been scheduled to appear Thursday in Logan District Court for a preliminary hearing in his case, but the hearing was postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 20.
The shooting was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
According to an affidavit supporting a search warrant, Poindexter was present at a field party on Kenny Stratton Road with two other people on the night of the shooting, driving a car belonging to his mother.
An investigation involving interviews with witnesses and the collection of evidence from the scene revealed that Poindexter fired the shot that killed Burks, KSP Detective Graham Rutherford said in the affidavit.
A passenger in the vehicle who is named in the affidavit but not currently charged with a crime in connection to the shooting fired 11 shots in the incident, with three of the shots striking a vehicle belonging to Burks, Rutherford said in the affidavit.
"Following the shooting of Joshua Burks the stated individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road," the affidavit said.
According to court records, the Hopkinsville Police Department recovered a firearm on Sept. 6 during a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by a juvenile believed to have been present with Poindexter during the shooting.
On Sept. 20, KSP received information that shell casings recovered from the scene on Kenny Stratton Road were connected to the seized firearm through a ballistics examination, records show.
Poindexter was served Sept. 22 by the Christian County Sheriff's Department with a warrant charging him with murder.
A not guilty plea has been entered on Poindexter's behalf and he is currently being held in the Logan County Detention Center with no bond set.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.