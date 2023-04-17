Tourists from all over the United States hoping to find treasures are already planning their trip to the annual 400 Mile Sale in June.
The sale, which is always held the first Thursday to Sunday in June, will be June 1-4 and is located all along Historic Hwy. 68.
Tara Hall, director of the 400 Mile Sale, said the sale is from “northern Kentucky to the Bluegrass region towns of Wilmore and Perryville to the heart of Kentucky (Lebanon and Campbellsville), South Central through small towns like Edmonton, Auburn, Russellville and Elkton to the Land Between the Lakes region of Hopkinsville, Cadiz and Benton.”
“These are all my sponsored towns at this time,” she said.
Hall said that from 2019 to 2021, health problems of the founders and COVID-19 lowered the number of shoppers and sales numbers.
“This is the 19th year,” she said. “Folks tell me that last year was the biggest in a while and we want to build on that for our 20th.”
Hall said they are currently planning for this year’s sale with “lots of interviews and social media” as they are recruiting sellers, including small sales, estate sales, big family sales, barn sales and businesses with special sidewalk or parking lot sales.
They are also recruiting multisites, which are non-profits, churches and even farmers with a field who turn their green space or parking lot into funds by renting spaces to others to sell.
“It’s a great way to raise money for a special project and create greater economic opportunities for your community,” she said. “Everyone wins.”
Hall said that people are already planning their trips and travel from all over the United States, especially from Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, but she has heard of people traveling from as far as Japan, California and Ontario, Canada.
“They can use our website (400mile.com) to see where the sales are with items they are looking for while checking out our suggested restaurants and comfortable night stays,” she said.
She said the website is a useful tool for those attending the sale, offering several different features.
The Eat, Drink and Sleep section features suggested eateries, ice cream parlors and coffee shops, plus comfortable night stays at hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
The Search the Sale section allows visitors to find sales by region and county and provides a detailed list that can be sorted as well.
“Those looking to sign up at a multisite can go to this section, find a county, then hit sort on address,” she said. “This should bring all multisite info to the top. Sponsored counties have sign up information available.”
There is also a Map My Route section that “sets us apart from other sales and is a product of our desire to serve both the seller and shopper,” Hall said.
This feature allows sellers to input all of their information and the website will plot their spot with light blue markers for single sites and dark blue markers for multisites, directly on the map.
“This year, it will also show suggested restaurants (green markers) and accommodations (purple markers), as well as find sponsorships,” she said.
Shoppers can then sort by the types of items they are looking for, by the day they choose to shop or by location. Another new feature this year is that personalized lists can be downloaded and printed.
Hall is looking forward to this year’s sale and said that people have as much fun selling as they do shopping, with 200 registered sales so far and a final expected total of 2,000.
“You can see the country from your front. yard,” she said. “When I traveled the route last year, I met so many enthusiastic sellers with story after story about people they have met, just by having a sale.”