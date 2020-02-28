National Park Service managers will conduct the Parkway Barrens Prescribed Fire on about 260 acres at Mammoth Cave National Park in March.
The prescribed fire will take place along Mammoth Cave Parkway – from the Park City entrance to Mammoth Cave Road and along Mammoth Cave Road from the Cave City entrance to Mammoth Cave Parkway.
“All cave tours, roads and visitor access to Diamond Caverns and the Diamond Caverns RV Resort will remain open during the burn operations,” MCNP spokeswoman Molly Schroer said in a news release. “The Mammoth Cave Railroad Bike and Hike Trail will be temporarily closed.”
Schroer said the burn is routine to allow the growth of native species in the area.
“The goal of the Parkway Barrens Prescribed Fire is to promote the growth of native species such as Post oaks, native grasses and various wildflowers in the eastern tall grass prairie vegetation naturally found within this section of the park,” Schroer said. “The burn will also reduce hazardous forest fuels such as branches, twigs and logs that have accumulated over the years, which will help protect human life and property from more intense wildfires that could feed off excess fuels.”
No firm date has been set for the burn.
“Mammoth Cave National Park will notify the public and local community leaders of the exact date of the burn once it has been officially determined by fire management officials,” Schroer wrote in an email. “The plans for this prescribed fire contain a set of parameters which define, among other things, the acceptable weather and fuel conditions under which the fire can be initiated. Prior to implementing the burn, fire managers will evaluate current conditions and will only ignite the fire if all the prescribed conditions are within those parameters that provide for the greatest safety and best smoke management.”
Schroer said some short-term impacts will include smoke in nearby communities and areas directly outside the park.
“Travelers on the Mammoth Cave Parkway from the Park City Entrance to Mammoth Cave Road intersection may experience temporary delays depending on burning activities,” she said. “Any delay should only last a few minutes.”
Specially trained wildland firefighters from the National Park Service’s Mississippi River Fire Management Zone, Cumberland Gap National Historic Park and Mammoth Cave National Park will manage the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.