As the son of a decorated Army brigadier general, Roy Skiles Kelley Jr. has called many places around the world home, but he has strong ancestral ties to Bowling Green.
Kelley can count three area Revolutionary War soldiers among his forebears, and a house that one of his ancestors built in 1807 and where his grandmother was born still stands today in Warren County.
His father, Roy S. Kelley, was born in Plano, and served with distinction during World War II in Europe and remained in the Army after the war, stationed over the years in Germany, Korea Japan and a number of American bases before retiring to New Orleans.
Kelley’s military service is commemorated locally with a marker incorporated into the brick courtyard outside the Warren County Courthouse.
His grandfather, H. Lee Kelley, was Warren County Clerk from 1918-26 and then served as sheriff from 1926-29.
Now living in Houston, Kelley shared a piece of his grandfather’s history last week with current Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower while visiting Bowling Green.
“We never actually moved to Bowling Green or lived there, my grandparents were born there in the 1800s, but we’ve got all this history in Bowling Green,” Kelley said.
Though Kelley recalls visiting Bowling Green with his father as a child, he had few opportunities to visit or talk with his grandfather, who died in the 1960s when Roy Kelley Jr. was about 9 or 10 years old.
Kelley has nurtured an interest in his family history, collecting maps showing the area between Trammel and Drakes creeks where some of the city’s first families settled and information about the Frederick Potter Home, where generations of his family were raised.
Last week, Kelley traveled to the area for the second time in the past two years and went to visit Hightower at the Warren County Courthouse.
Hightower has maintained an interest in the history of his office, working with local researchers to uncover information about previous officeholders dating back to the inception of the position in 1797.
Since first taking office, the sheriff has undertaken a project to display memorabilia from previous administrations at the courthouse.
“Finding these different pictures we have of former sheriffs, it kind of lets you think about the perspective of where we were in Warren County in different time frames and where we are today and how the county and office has grown and developed over time,” Hightower said.
Several months ago, Kelley contacted the sheriff and a meeting was arranged after a long conversation.
Last week, Kelley was able to show Hightower some of his artifacts, including a picture of his grandfather at a family function that Kelley estimates was taken around 1910.
Hightower appreciated the opportunity to connect with someone with family ties to the sheriff’s office.
“He had a really interesting story and a lot of history to share and I think he learned a few things about the sheriff’s office,” Hightower said.
Kelley, for his part, was glad to be able to reconnect with his roots through visiting family grave sites and sentimental landmarks, including the Frederick Potter Home in the Plano area.
“It’s weird to be in a house you had relatives in 215 years ago,” Kelley said. “I really like it, though. I feel some connection because of all the history we have here. It’s such a nice town.”