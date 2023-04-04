Bowling Green is set to get presidential candidate treatment at this year’s Southern Kentucky Lincoln Dinner.
On Friday, April 14, the Republican Party of Warren County event will host former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination Sunday in an ABC interview.
The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewarrencountygop.com for $50 a person. Limited tickets may be available at the door.
Hutchinson will be the event’s first keynote speaker from outside of Kentucky, said RPWC Chairman Timothy Gilliam.
Before serving two terms as Arkansas governor, Hutchinson spent time on the national stage.
Hutchinson got his start as the youngest U.S. attorney in the country in 1982. A decade and a half later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served from 1997 to 2003.
During his time in D.C., Hutchinson made a name for himself as one of the prosecutors in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.
In 2001, he was tapped by then-President George W. Bush as the head administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Following his third congressional term, Hutchinson left the DEA to become Bush’s undersecretary for border and transportation security at the newly established Department of Homeland Security. He stayed in that post until 2005.
He was elected in 2015 as Arkansas’s first Republican governor since 2007. Now, Hutchinson is the fourth declared Republican presidential candidate, in addition to former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to join the race.
Gilliam said the RPWC has been trying to get Hutchinson to come speak since last year, when scheduling issues arose.
“I think he’s a very important voice in the party,” he said.
The timing of the event, less than two weeks after Hutchinson’s campaign announcement, and one of his first stops after the standard Iowa pre-campaign trip, “adds a little bit of excitement to the event,” Gilliam added.
“Kentucky is not a state that is important to presidential elections,” he said. “... To have a presidential candidate come visit Kentucky is unique and furthermore, to have a presidential candidate come visit Bowling Green is even more unique.”
Hutchinson will be joined at the event by the main contenders for the Republican nomination in the Kentucky governor’s race: Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
It will be the first time all five will speak in Warren County before the May 16 primary election.
Gilliam said he expects Hutchinson to talk about his vision for the future of the Republican Party moving forward, the importance of having a Republican governor and the need for party unity after the primary.
“I am looking forward to joining the Republican Party of Warren County for their annual Lincoln Day Dinner,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “Kentucky has a proud history of standing firm in their consistent conservative values and the foundation of that tradition can be found in Warren County.”