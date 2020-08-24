A Bowling Green man accused of raping an 11-year-old has been named in a pair of indictments charging him with raping and sexually abusing at least two other juveniles.
James Alvin Joy, 41, is charged in one indictment with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting a sexual performance by a minor and first-degree persistent felony offender, while another indictment charges him with a count of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The indictments were returned Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury, which heard testimony from Bowling Green Police Department Detective Ryan Dillon.
Joy is accused in one indictment with the forcible rape and sodomy of a 17-year-old on April 2, 2018, and of sexually abusing a juvenile aged 16-17 from March 1, 2018, to April 2, 2018.
The other indictment charging Joy with sexual abuse accuses him of subjecting a 16-year-old to sexual contact in September 2019.
Joy is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on the new charges in Warren Circuit Court.
He was originally arrested March 26 by the Bowling Green Police Department, which had responded to a rape allegation involving an 11-year-old.
The juvenile reported that Joy had raped her on multiple occasions with the most recent assault occurring March 23 or 24 and a sibling supported the juvenile’s account, according to an arrest citation.
Joy gave conflicting statements when questioned by police.
In June, a grand jury returned two indictments charging Joy with first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12) and three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act).
The rape and sodomy counts carry maximum potential penalties of life in prison.
Joy, who remains in Warren County Regional Jail, has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.