Kelly-Holt-WCPS-Nutrionist
Buy Now

Kelly Holt

 MICHAEL J. COLLINS Michael.Collins@bgdailynews.com

A litany of talented staff and a panda named “Kenny P.” has helped Kelly Holt provide tens of millions of meals to Warren County students over the last 18 years.

Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you