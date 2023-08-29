A litany of talented staff and a panda named “Kenny P.” has helped Kelly Holt provide tens of millions of meals to Warren County students over the last 18 years.
His detail oriented and data-driven work earned him the title of Director of the Year 2023 from the Kentucky School Nutrition Association.
Holt, director of nutrition and dining for Warren County Public Schools, oversees the difficult job of feeding and teaching healthy habits to nearly 18,000 kids.
“The recognition is great and I've enjoyed moments with my family and my nutrition and dining family being proud of what we've accomplished,” Holt said. “I understand it's an accolade and it's a piece of paper, but as rewarding as that may sound, it pales in comparison to any day that I get to go out and see our kids.”
What motivates him, he said, is removing “any stigma at all away from eating in school.”
“If you watch your favorite TV show, someone might make a jab at school lunch, but school lunch is really nothing to joke about,” Holt said. “It really does fuel what's happening in the classroom.”
Superintendent Rob Clayton said Holt displays a “tremendous amount of pride and passion” in his work and goes beyond expectations to engage with students.
“I couldn’t be more proud of not just the quality of nutrition being provided to our students, but the fact that the atmosphere when our students come in now, whether it’s breakfast or lunch, has really been transformed,” Clayton said.
Holt’s passion for quality nutrition began, perhaps ironically, in fast food. One of his first jobs in high school was at a Chik-fil-A formerly located in Greenwood Mall.
His work there inspired “a desire to want to know more about the food service industry and the processes that work.”
“I got a lot of gratification out of working on food management-type goals, working with people, training, anything along that line,” Holt said. “So much so that when I went to Western Kentucky University, I received a degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management.”
He bounced between jobs after college, for a time owning and operating a bagel shop before landing as the food service supervisor at WCPS.
The size of the district allowed Holt’s department to look in-depth at the quality of the food. He oversaw various nutritional analyses with the goal of making sure students and parents knew exactly what they were getting.
“It also helps some of our other students who are, for example, diabetics,” Holt said. “Through that analysis, we're able to figure out carb counts and give our nurses in the district a more exact number.”
He said just like in technology and medicine, nutrition sciences have progressed since he first began. He wanted to take it further after becoming district director in 2020.
This year, they debuted a system allowing parents and students to view both detailed nutritional data and lunch account balances from their phones.
While paying for school lunches virtually makes things easier, Holt has an even simpler approach – what if they didn’t pay at all?
This will be the second year that WCPS has been eligible for Community Eligibility Provision, an initiative from the Department of Agriculture that offers free breakfast and lunch to every student without conditions.
The USDA CEP aims to combat food insecurity in areas with low-income families. Holt stresses that “free” does not mean “lower quality.”
“We have high-quality protein, high-quality food, we have fresh fruits and vegetables every day – multiples of each, every day,” Holt said.
One addition Holt is particularly proud of is the district’s “In a Bowl” stations now found in all four high school cafeterias where students can pick out their own fresh ingredients along with rice or chips, for example.
“If you were to go into one of our schools, multiple of our high schools, you would think that you're in a college eating area,” Holt said.
But Holt doesn’t feel satisfied just bringing meals to kids. He also wants to give them the knowledge to make their own healthy decisions.
Thus, Kenny P. was born.
Kenny is a six-and-a-half-foot panda mascot whose likeness appears on posters and plastic lunchboxes across the district. He regularly visits younger students to teach lessons, rolling in with a bicycle connected to a blender for smoothies.
The mascot costume hangs neatly on the door of Holt’s office, though he joked he “cannot say out loud” whether he is the man behind the mask.
“That's something that I'm really proud of because I really think that Kenny makes a difference,” Holt said. “Kenny attracts their attention and then the food does the rest.”
Kenny isn’t the only employee he’s proud of. Another initiative he encouraged was raising the average level of training for staff, which is no easy task when training must be done on their own time.
Despite the additional work without pay, the number of staff certified through the KSNA grew from less than 40 to 150. Now, over 70% of the district's 206 dining and nutrition employees are certified.
“I think that says a lot about our staff, that they have the internal desire on their own to want to learn about how to do their job best,” Holt said. “They recognize the ‘best them’ is better for the students,” Holt said.
That success and the work of his department were part of what earned every WCPS facility the Gold Award of Excellence from the KSNA this year – the only district in the state to do so, Holt said.
If he had to choose between Director of the Year and the Gold Award for every school, he’d said he’d take gold every time.
“It really speaks well for the entire department, because we all work together,” Holt said. “You can come up with these ideas, but if you don't have buy-in, and if you don't have people who want the best for their students, then none of this works.”
Holt said none of the work has been easy, but when you have a staff like him, things will always get done.
“Anything that's actually worth it in life, that has high honor and high value, is not easy,” Holt said. “And you have to decide, is it worth it? For us, it's worth it every time.”