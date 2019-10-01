The Bowling Green Pride Festival will return to Circus Square Park on Saturday to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other sexual identities in Bowling Green.
The third annual festival will begin at noon and feature drag performances, vendors and live music from Paisley Fields, The Daddy Sisters and Solar Disco Force, according to the Facebook page for Bowling Green Fairness, the organization hosting the event.
“It is an important celebration of the LGBT community and its allies and to show how large that community is. It also gives people the opportunity to come together for a fun autumn day and celebrate who they are in their hometown,” said Patti Minter, a founding member of Bowling Green Fairness.
After the free festival ends at 5 p.m., festival goers will march to Bowling Green City Hall to call for a fairness ordinance. Fairness ordinance supporters say it would protect residents from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“Bowling Green is the third-largest city in Kentucky and it is the largest city in Kentucky that doesn’t yet have a fairness ordinance, which would guarantee basic rights for LGBTQ people in housing, public accommodations and employment,” Minter said.
Pride festivities will continue into the night with 13 local restaurants and bars including Hilligans, Hickory & Oak and White Squirrel Brewery taking part in a LGBTQ-friendly Pub Crawl. Four venues, The A-Frame, Rocky’s Bar, Tidballs and Little Fox Bakery, will have live music throughout the night.
“It really showcases our extremely vibrant Bowling Green music community and our local talent,” Minter said.
The Pride Festival is an opportunity to recognize Bowling Green's diverse community, Minter said.
“The response for Pride for the last couple of years has been absolutely overwhelming because we know that the LGBTQ and their allies want to come out and celebrate their identity. They want to celebrate visibility. They want to be proud of who they are in their local community. We’re excited to have so many local businesses and musicians participating. It’s going to be a day to remember,” Minter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.