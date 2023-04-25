Horse-themed hand towels and pillows. Bright pink and yellow handbags. Men’s bowties and socks. And of course, hundreds of Derby hats.
Kathleen Overton’s pop-up Derby shop, Prim and Brim, is popping off this year. Located at 2522 Scottsville Road, the store has sold well over 300 Derby hats this year, Overton said.
And that’s not including the plethora of other Derby goodies in stock. In addition to hats and fascinators, Overton sells purses, tumblers and accessories.
She also has a child’s section with little hats and fedoras, and a men’s section with around 50 bowties, hat and sock options.
This year, she’s expanded into home goods ranging from tea towels to charcuterie boards to ice buckets for those who can’t make it to the Derby but still want to celebrate.
“If you need anything for a Derby party, we’ve got that,” she said.
Prim and Brim opened its doors in late March and will stay open until May 5, Oaks Day. It’s open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Overton said business usually picks up as Derby approaches, but the shop’s level of popularity already this season has been unexpected. She’s had to hire two additional employees to cover the demand.
“It’s been a pleasant surprise because you never know with people concerned about the recession or coming off of COVID,” she said. “But no, they’re celebrating this year for sure.”
When Overton moved back to Bowling Green about nine years ago, she remembers asking her husband where the Derby store was. There wasn’t one.
“I started looking for Derby hats in Bowling Green and there weren’t really any to be found,” she said. “So I saw a need and because I love it so much, I thought we’ll start this and see what happens.”
Seven years ago, she launched a small, 20-hat operation in a storefront on Scottsville Road’s south side. Since then, Prim and Brim has grown exponentially.
Each year, it switches locations. Overton partners with local retailers to pair hats with outfits, sometimes giving them hats to add to their displays. She said local stores are great about sending their customers to the shop, creating a mutually beneficial Derby fashion ecosystem.
“It’s been great to see the customers bring the dresses in, so I get to see all the great fashion that’s going on in Bowling Green from our local boutiques.”
Overton designs some of her hats, and sources most from other designers in France, England, Germany, New York and Miami. She wants to serve all her customers, from college-age girls to more seasoned ladies, she said.
“It’s really more of finding new looks, because I didn’t want it to be a one-look store, and a lot of times a designer just has one viewpoint or style,” she said. “Bowling Green is very eclectic.”
In addition to her business interests, Overton is the current WKU Sisterhood Chair and a board member of the Women’s Fund. She uses a portion of her profits to give back to these organizations and others, including Glory Baby Ministry and Purses, Pouts and Pearls.
Her favorite part of the experience is meeting the women of the community. Some of her repeat customers have become friends, and she looks forward to seeing them every year.
“Bowling Green is a small big town, and the women here in this community are amazing,” she said. “When you start really reaching out and meeting with them, you just learn so much from them. There are incredible women here, and very diverse, which I love.”
Overton wants every one of her customers to have fun, first and foremost.
“It’s the best time to live in Kentucky, and it’s the best time to celebrate our state,” she said. “So I just tell everyone to have fun and there’s no hard rules on what to wear. Just wear whatever you want and have a good time doing it.”