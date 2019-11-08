A building contractor who is facing felony theft charges related to allegations that he failed to complete work on a swimming pool has now had his Warren County contractor’s license revoked.
George Raymond Hagan, whose PrismCore Pools business had consumer complaints filed against it in Warren County and in other areas, had his license revoked by default at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractor’s Licensing Board.
Hagan, who was issued a Warren County general contractor’s license in November 2018, was given a notice that disciplinary action was to be taken against him and that he could request a hearing. He did not respond, and the board took action to revoke his license.
Contractors Licensing Board records show Edmonson County-based PrismCore had consumer complaints filed against it in several counties, including one filed by Rasim Ahmetovic of Bowling Green stating that he made a $15,797.50 down payment to PrismCore and had no work done on the pool.
According to the complaint filed by Ahmetovic, Hagan “took the down payment and never came back.”
Another complaint, from B.K. Sicard of Cadiz, said PrismCore was paid $14,797.50 in March as a down payment on a pool that has not been completed.
A report last month by Louisville television station WHAS said “more than a dozen” families in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois have reported entering into contracts with Hagan and PrismCore that have not been completed.
One of those, Will Sacca of Munfordville, told WHAS that he issued three checks totaling $47,762 to PrismCore and still doesn’t have a pool.
“They’ve had problems with this fella in Louisville and other areas,” said Bob Appling, Contractor’s Licensing Board executive director. “He took a lot of money and hasn’t performed.”
Hagan is now facing felony theft charges in Warren County and has an arraignment scheduled Nov. 18. He was indicted last month by the Warren County grand jury on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more.
Attorney Matt Baker of Bowling Green said he is representing Hagan in some civil cases as well as the criminal case.
“Some of these people are owed either money or services,” Baker said. “Some of them actually owe Hagan or PrismCore.”
Appling said this case has a cautionary message for local homeowners.
“The main thing is, you shouldn’t pay for something you don’t have,” he said. “People should always have a good contract, and they shouldn’t pay all the money up front before the job is complete.”
