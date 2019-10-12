A former Mammoth Cave National Park official connected to the loss of thousands of dollars in park fees faces a possible prison term when she is sentenced Wednesday.
Leslie Lewis, 61, has pleaded guilty to theft of public money and will be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
While the exact amount stolen is disputed, federal prosecutors said Lewis, who was a supervisory fee management specialist at Mammoth Cave, took more than $169,000 from the park over an extended period of time.
The nature of the offense and Lewis’ minimal prior criminal history mean she could potentially spend two to 21/2 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors have requested a two-year sentence, while Lewis’ attorney, David Broderick, is arguing that she be placed on probation.
Lewis worked at Mammoth Cave for 30 years, before being indicted in January by a federal grand jury.
She managed the parkwide revenue and fee program, overseeing the cave tour and campground fee collection activities, developing security measures to protect those funds and reconciling any accounting discrepancies.
Other than taking $200 to pay a utility bill, federal court records do not detail how Lewis used the money she admitted to stealing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said in a sentencing memorandum filed last week that the losses affected the economic well-being of Mammoth Cave and nearby businesses.
“(Lewis) was trusted more than any other employee to use accounting software to document office purchases, receipts and expenses. She had access to numerous financial system databases and managed her employees’ access to financial systems and processes,” Sewell said in the sentencing memorandum. “She enforced policy, procedure, oversight and audits. ... In short, she was the proverbial ‘fox guarding the henhouse.’ ”
The investigation began in September 2018, when a cashier at Mammoth Cave found her $200 change fund was missing from her bank bag.
Other incidents had occurred over the course of last year in which fee revenue had turned up missing, and Lewis admitted to the cashier that she had taken the money to pay a personal utility bill, according to court records.
This was reported to Lewis’ supervisor, and a park ranger’s investigation turned up surveillance video footage of Lewis taking money from a safe as well as park deposit records that did not match bank deposit slips.
The Office of Inspector General probed further, and Lewis confessed to the thefts during interviews with an OIG agent, detailing how she pocketed cash and documented the missing dollars as credit card sales, altered deposit slips and duplicated checks on deposit reports, thereby inflating the amount supposedly deposited in checks and freeing up cash for Lewis to take.
A victim impact statement submitted by Mammoth Cave said the stolen funds could have been used to hire temporary employees to give cave tours during the park’s busy season or pay for infrastructure improvements.
“Reputations, work relationships and the workplace environment in the park’s fee collection operation has forever been changed because of Mrs. Lewis’ crimes,” the park’s victim impact statement said. “After holding Mrs. Lewis in such high regard, these dedicated employees were shocked to find out that the person they trusted and went to for advice was secretly lying behind their backs and stealing money right from under their noses.”
In a sentencing memorandum, Broderick has requested probation for Lewis, noting that she took responsibility for the theft and arguing that she presents no threat to the community.
“(Lewis) has acknowledged her guilt and did so in a timely manner to prevent the United States from having to expend unnecessary resources in trial preparation,” Broderick said in his memorandum. “Nevertheless, the defendant is hopeful that this court will consider the effort and devotion that (Lewis) has exhibited to her family and the contributing member of society that she has been despite the decisional error she has made.”
An amount of court-ordered restitution Lewis would be required to pay has not been determined.
