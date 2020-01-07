A group calling itself Kentucky United has brought to southcentral Kentucky its pro-gun message and its preemptive strike against any gun control legislation that might be considered in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Fueled by fears that Kentucky lawmakers could follow the example of Virginia and propose laws perceived as restricting gun owners’ rights, Kentucky United has mounted a campaign to have all 120 Kentucky counties pass resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”
The group and its goal are gaining momentum. A Kentucky United Facebook page created last month was showing Tuesday that it is now up to 78,000 members and nearly 20 “sanctuary” counties.
The largely symbolic resolutions supporting the right to keep and bear arms that is spelled out in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution are growing almost daily, with Simpson County passing one Tuesday and Warren County expected to consider one Friday morning.
“It’s really just a declaration that the local government would urge our state and federal lawmakers to not pass laws that would infringe on our Second Amendment rights,” Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said. “If a lot of these resolutions get passed, it will help people in Frankfort understand that we don’t want any overbearing laws.”
Barnes pointed out that the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement started in Virginia, where Democrats now control the legislature and where lawmakers and Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam have advocated stricter gun controls.
Broad gun control measures are unlikely in Kentucky, even with Democrat Andy Beshear now in the governor’s office. Republicans have healthy majorities in both houses of the General Assembly and aren’t likely to pass measures anathema to those who put them in office.
But a local Kentucky United member still sees reason for gun lovers to be concerned.
Mason Whitlow, one of the leaders of Warren County’s Kentucky United group, is particularly concerned about a so-called “red flag” law that has support from some GOP lawmakers.
Such a bill would allow for emergency orders that temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to themselves and others.
“Red flag laws aren’t going to make us safer,” Whitlow said. “They put all of us at higher risk.”
Whitlow hopes for a good turnout of Kentucky United supporters at Friday’s fiscal court meeting, but the language of any resolution that is considered by the magistrates isn’t certain.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution was delivered to his office, but he said it is being reviewed by County Attorney Amy Milliken and others before being presented for a vote.
“If I get favorable responses back from them regarding legality, and if there are no state or federal constitutional or statutory conflicts, then I will likely present this or something similar to fiscal court for consideration,” Buchanon said. “We can’t just pass something that someone else has prepared without proper review and consideration.”
Like Buchanon, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick is reviewing a sanctuary resolution presented to him. He expects it to come before the Logan County magistrates at a Jan. 14 meeting.
“I expect a small group to show up and talk about it,” Chick said. “I think it will pass.”
Chick said the resolution is “mostly symbolic,” but he said it could still carry weight with state legislators.
Kentucky United has some momentum and more than a few passionate members, but some gun advocates believe the passion could be redirected in order to have the most impact.
Sherwood Davis, owner of Bowling Green’s Sherwood’s Guns, said the target for gun advocates should be the 2020 federal election.
“Nobody is coming after our guns now in Kentucky,” Davis said. “Our problem is not with the Kentucky legislature but with the federal Congress, where the House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats.”
Davis said gun advocates should defend not only the Second Amendment but also the Fourth Amendment that guards against unreasonable searches and seizures.
“Voting in the 2020 election, in my mind, is where we can make a difference,” he said. “That’s where we can secure our rights as gun owners.”
